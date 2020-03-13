Derby County Star Determined To Take It One Game At A Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County defender Andre Wisdom insists that his team are currently focusing on winning each of their matches, without thinking about the playoffs, with the Rams' inconsistency on his mind.



The Rams are currently placed 12th in the Championship table with 51 points from 37 matches, five points behind sixth-placed Preston North End.













However, Phillip Cocu's team are not the only ones that are competing for a spot in the top six and the race is set to heat up as the games come thick and fast.



Wisdom has stressed the importance of taking one game at a time as Derby try to build towards their ultimate goal of a top six finish and a shot at promotion to the Premier League.





Wisdom took time to concede the fact that Derby have been inconsistent this season, especially away from home, and insisted that now they have to approach every game as if it is their last one.







“We will try everything we can to try to keep on winning, but I don’t think we are looking into anything like that [the play-offs]”, Wisdom said in an interview with his club's official channel.



“We have been inconsistent, especially in our away form, so we just need to concentrate on training and approach each game as though it is the last and try and get the three points.





“In this league, you just need a few wins on the bounce and you change position quickly. We just have to continue the way we are playing at the moment."



Derby are due to take on Millwall in an away league clash this Saturday, though there are question marks over whether the game will go ahead or be suspended, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

