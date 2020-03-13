XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

13/03/2020 - 13:02 GMT

Fiorentina Holding Talks To Lock Down Man Utd Target To New Contract

 




Fiorentina are locked in talks with the representatives of Manchester United linked winger Federico Chiesa over a new contract to keep him at the club.

The 22-year-old winger is considered by many to be one of the top young talents of Italian football and has been regularly linked with a move away from Fiorentina in recent years.  


 



His current contract lasts until 2022, but his future has come under the scanner due to speculation that Manchester United are considering taking him to Old Trafford.

Fiorentina are aware that their winger is wanted man and are keen to move quickly to secure his future at the club beyond the summer.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, talks are under way between the club and the player’s representatives over a new deal for the Italian.



Fiorentina have offered him a new deal that would extend his stay at the club until 2023 and are prepared to give him a considerable wage rise.

La Viola have offered him wages in the region of €3.5m to €4.5m per season and are ready to attach various add-ons that could bring him to par with Fiorentina’s top earner in Franck Ribery.
 


He could also be offered the club captaincy and a new contract is likely to include a buy-out clause not exceeding a €70m figure.
 