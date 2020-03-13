Former MLS Star Feels Manchester United Improvement Talked Up Too Much

Follow @insidefutbol





Former MLS attacker Alejandro Moreno feels that fans should not get carried away by Manchester United's improvement since Bruno Fernandes joined in January.



Manchester United have not lost since 22nd January and have built momentum, recording a league double over Manchester City and beating top four rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have placed themselves within touching distance of a top four finish, though the season is up in the air due to the Coronavirus, which has brought about a suspension.



Moreno though believes Manchester United look better than they really are at the moment because their performances earlier in the season were of very low quality.





He feels their form is being played up a bit at the moment as they are being judged by the low bar they set for themselves earlier in the campaign.







Moreno said on ESPN FC: “I really do think that while Manchester United have looked better with Bruno Fernandes and they have taken a few steps forward, let’s not forget where this team was.



“So, the bar was very low, exceptionally low for Manchester United.





“Any time they do something well it feels like hey, we found something!”



Manchester United will wait to see whether club football can resume on 3rd April, but the jury is out on how long it will be before the game can return to normal.

