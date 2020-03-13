He’s Not At Total Fitness – Former Celtic Star Expecting More From Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic forward Darren Jackson believes there is more to come from Leigh Griffiths as he gradually returns to peak fitness.



Griffiths started the season as a bit-part player at Celtic and there were suggestions that he might struggle to become a regular again at Parkhead.













But the striker has made a roaring comeback and has netted seven goals in his last ten league appearances, including a hat-trick against St. Mirren last weekend.



Jackson believes the hitman will only improve in the coming weeks as he feels the Scotland international is not there when it comes to his peak fitness yet.





The former Bhoy said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “I still think there is more to come.







“I don’t think he is back to his total fitness, but it just shows you how special a goalscorer he is.”



Jackson is delighted at the way Griffiths has forced his way into the reckoning again at Celtic after it seemed career at the club was over, especially when they signed Patryk Klimala in January.





“Everybody had written him off. We spoke about it here, will he be back and when they signed Klimala, he seemed finished and I was hoping he wasn’t.



“And he has proven that he is not finished.”



Griffiths will be looking to start when Celtic travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers in the Glasgow derby on Sunday.

