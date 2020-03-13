XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



13/03/2020 - 10:54 GMT

He’s Not At Total Fitness – Former Celtic Star Expecting More From Bhoy

 




Former Celtic forward Darren Jackson believes there is more to come from Leigh Griffiths as he gradually returns to peak fitness.

Griffiths started the season as a bit-part player at Celtic and there were suggestions that he might struggle to become a regular again at Parkhead.  


 



But the striker has made a roaring comeback and has netted seven goals in his last ten league appearances, including a hat-trick against St. Mirren last weekend.

Jackson believes the hitman will only improve in the coming weeks as he feels the Scotland international is not there when it comes to his peak fitness yet.
 


The former Bhoy said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “I still think there is more to come.



“I don’t think he is back to his total fitness, but it just shows you how special a goalscorer he is.”

Jackson is delighted at the way Griffiths has forced his way into the reckoning again at Celtic after it seemed career at the club was over, especially when they signed Patryk Klimala in January.
 


“Everybody had written him off. We spoke about it here, will he be back and when they signed Klimala, he seemed finished and I was hoping he wasn’t.

“And he has proven that he is not finished.”

Griffiths will be looking to start when Celtic travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers in the Glasgow derby on Sunday.
 