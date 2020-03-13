Joy To Watch – Celtic Star Delighted With Bhoys’ Strike Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown has admitted watching Leigh Griffiths link up with Odsonne Edouard in attack for the Bhoys has been a joy to see.



Griffiths, 29, contributed with a hat-trick as his side beat St Mirren 5-0 to get back to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Livingston.













There were fears over whether Griffiths' time at Celtic would come to an end after personal issues kept him from the pitch, but he has bounced back in style.



Brown has been left delighted by Griffiths's link-up play with Edouard and admits it is not just him who is pleased to see the Scotland international hitting the back of the net regularly again.





"Leigh Griffiths is back scoring goals, a great hat-trick at the weekend and he’s linking up well with Edouard", Brown said at a press conference.







"They’ve looked good together and been a joy to watch.



"To get Griff back puts a smile on his face and a lot of lads’ faces, it’s good for Scotland too.”





Griffiths has scored nine goals and provided four assists in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, managing one goal every 98 minutes of play and hitting the target with 51 per cent of his shots.



The 29-year-old is now in his sixth year at Celtic Park.

