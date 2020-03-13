XRegister
26 October 2019

13/03/2020 - 16:33 GMT

Juventus Cool Interest In Liverpool Linked Kai Havertz

 




Juventus have decided to cool their interest in Liverpool linked attacking midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is tipped to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season and the Bundesliga club are expected to pocket a fee north of €100m.  


 



Several clubs in England, including Liverpool, have been linked with Havertz, but it has been claimed he currently prefers a switch to Bayern Munich.

Juventus have also been keeping close tabs on him for several months and could have proved to be heavyweight competitors for his signature in the summer.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are not prepared to put in the amount of investment that would be needed to take Havertz to Turin at the end of the season.



They believe his price is only likely to go upwards due to Premier League interest and they have already committed to spending big on a player of his profile in Dejan Kulusevski.

Havertz is no longer considered one of Juventus’ transfer priorities in the summer.
 


It is unclear who might agree to meet Leverkusen's big price for Havertz, who scored in his side's 3-1 win away at Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night. 
 