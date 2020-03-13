Luke Ayling Tipped To Be Fine In Premier League By Former Arsenal Youth Head

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal head of youth Neil Banfield is confident that Leeds United star Luke Ayling will raise his game if and when he plays in the Premier League.



Ayling has been one of the top performers for Leeds this season and is one of the most trusted members of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad













His ability to play as full-back and centre-back has made him a key player for Bielsa, who has been forced to chop and change this season due to injuries and suspensions.



The 28-year-old scored a screamer against Huddersfield Town last weekend and Banfield, who coached Ayling in the Arsenal academy, was not surprised as he stressed that the defender was always a technically sound footballer.





“Technically, he’s always been good enough to do that”, the former Arsenal head of youth told The Athletic.







“Forget the fact that he doesn’t score many goals. That finish is no fluke.”



Leeds are occupying the summit of the Championship at the moment and are odds on favourites to win promotion to the Premier League.





Ayling is likely to remain a key player for Leeds if and when they are in the top flight and Banfield insisted that the defender will fit in as he will raise his game to suit the Premier League.



“If and when he graces the Premier League, he’ll be fine.



“Partly because of his character, but partly because he’s a bloody good footballer. When the opposition get better, he’ll get better.”

