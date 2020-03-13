Not Arrogant, Not Big Time – Harrogate Boss Praises Sunderland Loan Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has insisted that Sunderland talent Jack Diamond, who is on loan at the National League club, has bought in to what the club are trying to do this season.



The 20-year-old moved on loan to the National League side in September 2019 as he looked to clock up regular game time and kick on with his development away from Sunderland.













Over the course of his stay so far, Diamond has managed 27 league appearances for Harrogate, scoring three goals.



Praising the attitude of the Sunderland talent, manager Weaver said that Diamond has been committed to the cause and has never shown an attitude about coming from a big team and thinking of the loan spell as a temporary matter.





The Harrogate boss is also of the opinion that the Sunderland youngster is reaping the rewards for being patient and could be part of something special.







“He’s really bought into this loan”, Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.



“He’s a really good lad, he’s not arrogant or big-time at all.





“He might be a Sunderland player, but he didn’t come with an attitude of ‘oh I’m only here for a short period of time, so it doesn’t really matter’.



"He’s fully committed himself to trying to play his part in achieving something special this season and I think you can say he is reaping his rewards now."



Weaver's Harrogate currently sit second in the National League and are pushing to catch Barrow, who occupy the only automatic promotion spot in the league.

