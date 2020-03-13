Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants Europa League Trophy – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Nicol believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team selections in the Europa League suggests that he wants Manchester United to win the Europa League this season.



Manchester United hammered LASK Linz 5-0 away from home in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday night.













The Premier League giants already have a foot in the quarter-finals and are expected to complete the job at home next Thursday, when the next second leg is still scheduled to be played.



Nicol admits that Manchester United are definitely big favourites to win the Europa League this season and feels Solskjaer is determined to win the trophy too.





He feels the fact that he has been playing strong teams in the competition suggests that he wants to go all the way in the Europa League.







The former Liverpool star said on ESPN FC: “No question that they are one of the favourites to win it.



“I would probably go as far to say maybe, Wolves and Manchester United are the two teams for me I think are the favourites.





“The thing is you can see by the team he put out tonight that he wants to win this because there are no guarantees that Manchester City are getting banned.



“He knows that he has to try and win this and whilst you are one of the favourites, you should put out your strongest team and go on and win it and make sure.”



UEFA are expected to take a decision on whether to suspend the Champions League and the Europa League in a meeting next Tuesday.

