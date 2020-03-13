XRegister
26 October 2019

13/03/2020 - 19:29 GMT

Surely – Agent of Chelsea Linked Bartlomiej Dragowski Feels Client In Demand

 




The agent of Chelsea linked goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski has claimed that top clubs are interested in the Fiorentina shot-stopper.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper signed a new contract with Fiorentina last summer and has been one of the most solid performers for La Viola this season.  


 



The Pole has been in top form in goal for the Serie A giants and there are already question marks over his long term future at the club.

Chelsea have been linked with an interested in the shot-stopper and are believed to be considering taking him to Stamford Bridge in the summer, with Frank Lampard having been left less than impressed with Kepa this term.
 


Fiorentina could offer him another new deal to keep him, but his agent, Mariusz Kulesza, has claimed that there are no meetings scheduled with the Serie A side over a fresh contract.



His agent also feels it is too early to discuss his future, but is willing to admit that Dragowski is a wanted man.

Kulesza told Italian outlet Firenzeviola.it: “At the moment we are not talking about a renewal.
 


“We have extended our contract with the club this summer and there are no more scheduled meetings. Now there are more important things to think about.

“Now the season is over and it is still early to say if he will remain with Fiorentina or not.

“Surely, Dragowski’s performances have attracted many clubs all over Europe, who are ready to bid for him.”

Dragowski has kept seven clean sheets in 26 Serie A appearances this season and it remains to be seen if he will be able to add to that total as the league has been suspended in Italy, with Coronavirus affecting the country.
 