This Amazes Me About Jose Mourinho At Tottenham – Former Top Flight Goalkeeper

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has insisted that Jose Mourinho’s behaviour is only adding to Tottenham Hotspur’s mounting problems and is amazed he has not learned from his mistakes.



Tottenham have looked lacklustre and off colour over the last few weeks and have been on a winless run of six games in all competitions.













They have already crashed out of the Champions League and are facing an uphill battle to finish in the top four this season if and when the campaign resumes.



Mourinho has been open about his unhappiness about the injuries in his squad and has publicly attacked the club’s record signing Tanguy Ndombele for not doing enough on the pitch.





Hislop believes the Tottenham boss has learned nothing from his past mistakes and is repeating them at the north London club.







The former goalkeeper stressed that Tottenham are already dealing with major issues and could do without their manager adding to their problems.



The former Premier League star said on ESPN FC: “The amazing thing for me is that a manager of his experience is still making these mistakes.





“He shouldn’t have been making these at Manchester United and yet he did.



“Doesn’t learn from that experience and brings that to Spurs and it doesn’t make any kind of sense to me.



“For all their genuine issues, for all their genuine excuses, you don’t need to add to it by doing what he did.”



Mourinho will be waiting to see what the Premier League decide to do with the season due to the Coronavirus outbreak, with the league currently on hold until 3rd April.

