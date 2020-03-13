West Ham Star Lauds Liverpool’s Anfield Home

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell has lauded Liverpool's Anfield for the atmosphere created at the ground and admits it is his favourite place to play away from home.



The 30-year-old has paid a number of visits to Anfield during his career so far, heading back to the city in which he was born.













The defender has admitted that out of all the grounds he has played at away from West Ham, it is Liverpool's home which he considers to be his favourite.



Cresswell signalled the atmosphere as being key, telling West Ham's official site when asked about his top away ground: "Anfield, for the atmosphere.





Cresswell also took time to respond to a question about his best-ever performance as a footballer and said that it was in an Ipswich Town shirt in 2013 when he scored once and set up three goals against Derby County, though the match eventually ended in a 4-4 draw.







"Derby County away for Ipswich back in October 2013. I scored one goal and set three up, but we let a 4-1 lead slip and drew 4-4!"



The England international went on to describe his goal against Leicester City as his top career goal though.





"I’ve scored a few! Man United at home this season, Stoke at home at Upton Park, but I’d probably say Leicester away a couple of years back!"



Cresswell started his career in the youth ranks at Tranmere Rovers and made the move to Ipswich in 2011, where he remained until a 2014 switch to West Ham.

