West Ham Talent Disappointed At Loan Spell End

West Ham United youngster Nathan Holland has revealed that he is devastated to see his season come to an end, with the winger having been on loan at Oxford United.



The 21-year-old's stay at the League One club was cut short after scans revealed the extent of a hamstring injury he picked up in the U's 3-2 win against Shrewsbury last weekend.













A return to first-team action now is unlikely to happen by the end of the planned season, with the player now waiting for more scans and further medical treatment at his parent club.



The winger took to Instagram to express his disappointment at being forced to cut short his spell at Oxford.





"Absolutely devastated", Holland wrote.







"Thank you to the players, staff and fans for everything since day one. I truly loved every minute and made memories which will stick with me forever.



"Best wishes for the rest of the season, go get the promotion we all deserve!!





Oxford currently sit on the cusp of the automatic promotion places in League One, in third, but with the season now having been suspended until 3rd April at least, it remains to be seen when the U's will be able to resume their campaign.

