You’re Seeing This With Adrian – Former Premier League Goalkeeper On Liverpool Star

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop feels that it is clear that Liverpool shot-stopper Adrian is not ready for the step-up required to be in goal for the Reds.



Adrian’s error led to Atletico Madrid getting back into the game against Liverpool on Tuesday night and it eventually contributed to the Reds crashing out of the Champions League.













The Spaniard has been subject to criticism since that night at Anfield and has been blamed for Liverpool’s elimination from Europe.



Hislop thinks that Adrian looked great at West Ham, but playing for Liverpool is a step up in expectation and pressure, and believes the Spaniard is not ready for that kind of scrutiny.





The former goalkeeper also stressed that being a number 1 and a number 2 is vastly different and indicated that Adrian is more suited to playing regularly.







Hislop said on ESPN FC: “Adrian was absolutely fantastic for West Ham.



“But this is a step-up and its showing.





“For those who think that stick any player in goal and it’s the same regardless of where you are, it shows when you step up in class and the expectation and how that pressure tells on ordinarily very good goalkeepers.



“There is a totally different mentality to being a number 2 than being a number 1 and the expectation and what you can deliver yourself.



“And you are seeing that from Adrian.



“He has stepped up in pressure and I don’t think he is ready to play at the level and I don’t think he is a number 2 yet.”



With Alisson still out injured, Adrian is expected to be in the Liverpool goal for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Monday night, if it goes ahead, with Coronavirus fears still leading to uncertainty.

