Already Put Schedule Together – Garry Monk Keeping On Top of Enforced Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has revealed he has already put a schedule together for the next three weeks as he looks to keep his side sharp and fit while football is closed down due to the Coronavirus.



The football authorities in England have opted to shut down the game until 3rd April due to the outbreak of Coronavirus as they bid to take stock of the situation and allow affected clubs to isolate players as needed.













Sheffield Wednesday had been due to play Nottingham Forest, but will now be next in action on 4th April when they head to Wales to take on Swansea City.



Monk understands the decision to suspend proceedings and has already switched his attention towards preparations against his former club Swansea.





He insists training will continue as normal as he looks to keep his players fit and sharp, to be ready to go into battle away at Swansea.







“At the moment, our next game will be Swansea, and this doesn’t change our preparation", Monk told his club's official site.



“It’s obviously an extended period of three weeks, but we’ll train as normal and we’ve already put a schedule together.





“We have to maintain fitness and training.



"Right now we are told our next game is Swansea and we need to make sure we are ready for that game working around these circumstances.”



Monk has come under heavy pressure at Wednesday and the Owls' last outing ended in a 5-0 loss at Brentford. The former Leeds United head coach will look to make the extra training sessions count as he aims to turn the tide.



