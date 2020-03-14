Atletico Madrid Were Worst Draw We Could Have Had – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson thinks that Atletico Madrid were the worst side the Reds could have drawn in the last 16 of the Champions League.



Jurgen Klopp's European champions were tipped by many to progress against Atletico Madrid, but went down to a 1-0 defeat in Spain in the first leg before then being beaten at Anfield 3-2 in the second leg, exiting the competition 4-2 on aggregate.













Liverpool dominated both legs, while Atletico Madrid sat deep and frustrated the Reds, then striking on the counter attack.



Looking at the tie after Liverpool's exit, Reds legend Lawrenson thinks that Atletico Madrid were the worst team Klopp's side could have been paired with in the last 16.





He admits Liverpool went into the tie in less than their best form and thinks the way Atletico Madrid play means the contest was always going to be tough.







"When you think about it, the games have come at a bad time for us. A bad time as in we're not playing particularly well, which you're always going to get over the course of the season", he said, after the second leg at Anfield, on LFC TV.



"Probably of all the teams that they've got in this round you didn't really want to get Atletico because you know whatever happens it's always going to be extremely difficult becuase they don't give you anything.





"They are extremely well coached as we know."



Liverpool may have crashed out of the Champions League this season, but it is far from clear whether any side will succeed them as holders of the competition.



The Coronavirus outbreak has seen UEFA suspend both the Champions League and the Europa League, and there remains the possibility that neither competition will be completed this season.

