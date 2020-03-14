Carlo Ancelotti Credited With Big Admiration For 26-Year-Old Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is a big admirer of Torino striker Andrea Belotti and could fight Napoli for his signature in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Despite the season having been suspended until 3rd April due to the Coronavirus outbreak, clubs are continuing to plan for the summer transfer window and next term.













Ancelotti is expected to be backed in the transfer market as he looks to reshape his squad at Goodison Park and a striker could be on the agenda.



The Everton manager is a big fan of Torino's 26-year-old Belotti, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.





Also a big admirer of Belotti is Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso and it is claimed that the pair could enter into a battle for the hitman's signature in the summer.







Torino president Urbano Cairo has seen off interest in Belotti in recent transfer windows and will look to do the same again this summer.



However, it is unclear how much longer he can keep hold of the striker, who is due to turn 27 years old later this year.





Belotti, who is under contract with Torino for a further two years, has struck nine times in Serie A so far this season, with braces against both AC Milan and Roma.

