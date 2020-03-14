Entourage Around Leeds United Star Reveal Player’s View On Atmosphere and Staff

Follow @insidefutbol





Illan Meslier's entourage have revealed that the young goalkeeper is loving life at Leeds United, amid claims the Whites are set to trigger the purchase option in his loan agreement.



The shot-stopper is currently nearing the end of a season-long loan at Leeds from French side Lorient and has impressed between the sticks when given an opportunity.













He has been thrown into the first team fray in recent weeks following Kiko Casilla's ban for racially abusing Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko.



And Meslier has made a good impression, reflecting just how happy he is at Elland Road.





Meslier believes he is in a squad with "a very good atmosphere" and with "very competent staff", the player's entourage were quoted as saying by French magazine France Football.







It is also claimed that Leeds intend to trigger the purchase option of €5.5m in the loan agreement to sign Meslier.



The clause is also suggested to become mandatory in the event that Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, which they look in pole position to do.





Leeds made clear during a meeting held last week that they want to keep Meslier, despite the Coronavirus which is currently disrupting football.



English league football has been suspended until 3rd April and there are growing question marks over whether the season will be completed, with two Premier League sides reportedly calling for the campaign to be declared null and void.

