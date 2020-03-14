Future of Key Aston Villa Deal-maker Uncertain

Follow @insidefutbol





The future of Aston Villa sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch is uncertain, according to The Athletic.



Aston Villa splashed the cash last summer and also made additions in the January transfer window earlier this year, however they find themselves inside the Premier League relegation zone.













The Villa Park outfit are second from bottom, but still just two points from 16th placed West Ham United, as the relegation scrap heats up.



Boss Dean Smith has seen his future come under the scanner and the pause in fixtures until 3rd April due to the Coronavirus has led some to float the possibility of a change in the dugout.





In the boardroom though, the position of deal-maker Pitarch is under threat.







It is claimed the deal-maker's future is uncertain and a change could be made in the summer regardless of whether Aston Villa manage to cling on to their Premier League status.



Smith had been reported in some quarters as needing a positive result against Chelsea in Aston Villa's next game to hold on to his job.





However, the suspension of the season has thrown everything up in the air and it is far from clear when, or even if, the Premier League campaign will restart due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



