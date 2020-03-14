Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Hansi Flick

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are keeping tabs on the situation of Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, it has been claimed in Germany.



Flick took over at Bayern Munich from Niko Kovac, stepping up from his role as assistant, and has transformed the situation at the Allianz Arena, with the club back on top of the Bundesliga and in pole position to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.













The 55-year-old's work at the German giants has begun to attract eyeballs and several clubs are keeping tabs on Flick's situation; he is officially in charge until the end of the season.



Amongst those clubs, according to German daily BILD, are Premier League heavyweights Manchester United.





While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has driven Manchester United to improved form in recent months, the Red Devils appear to still be keeping a close watch on potential successors in the event their association with the Norwegian does not meet expectations.







Bayern Munich supremo Karl-Heinz Rummenigge made a big gesture as he took a pen out of his pocket after the club beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League, giving it to Flick to sign a new contract.



However, discussions are still ongoing and no new deal has yet been signed.





Flick has been clear that his first priority is Bayern Munich, but interest from Manchester United may give the German options and increased leverage in his talks.

