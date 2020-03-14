XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

14/03/2020 - 19:25 GMT

Photo: West Ham United Star Posts Update, Training At Home

 




West Ham United star Manuel Lanzini is doing his bit to stay fit even away from the club's training ground. 

The Hammers have had a number of staff self-isolating after they played Arsenal last weekend, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta having tested positive for Coronavirus. 


 



Boss David Moyes is claimed to be amongst those self-isolating, while West Ham have been conducting a deep clean of their various training facilities.

Lanzini is doing his bit to stay sharp and the midfielder took to Instagram to post an image of him appearing to be in a lift and with the caption "home training".
 


Lanzini was an unused substitute during West Ham's Premier League game against Arsenal.



The Premier League has been suspended, along with all other English professional leagues, with the game not due to resume until 3rd April.

However, with Coronavirus not forecast to even peak until between ten and fourteen weeks' time, resuming games on that date could yet prove to be impossible.
 


If matches do go ahead then West Ham will be in action at home against Chelsea, before then travelling to St James' Park to play Newcastle United.
 