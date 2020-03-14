XRegister
26 October 2019

14/03/2020 - 20:32 GMT

Steven Gerrard’s Not Going To Like This – Rangers Star Makes Admission

 




Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed that growing up he supported Manchester United – and he is sure boss Steven Gerrard is not going to be happy with the revelation. 

Gerrard had a personal role in convincing Aribo to snub other clubs and join Rangers from Charlton Athletic last summer as he held talks with the midfielder to seal the deal. 


 



He has lauded Aribo's abilities and tipped him to go far in the game, with the midfielder impressing during his first season at Ibrox.

And Aribo is full of nothing but admiration for Gerrard, given his legendary status in the game.
 


Asked by Rangers TV about his biggest inspiration at the club, Aribo replied: "I'd have to say gaffer.



"Everyone knows how good a player he was and what he did in the game."

However, Aribo is sure that Gerrard will not like to hear just who he followed in his childhood, something which means the Rangers star was likely rooting against his now manager in his playing days.
 


"I know gaffer's not going to like this but Manchester United [were the team I supported growing up]", Aribo revealed.

Gerrard has thrown regular game time Aribo's way so far this season and the 23-year-old has made a whopping 47 appearances for the Gers, scoring nine times and providing eight assists.
 