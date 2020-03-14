We Should Have Gone Into Atletico Madrid Mode – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool were too honest in their Champions League last 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid and feels if they had played like the Spaniards they would have gone through.



Liverpool lost the first leg 1-0 in Spain, but were leading 2-0 in the second leg and on course to go through to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.













The Reds though conceded three times in extra-time as Atletico Madrid came from behind to win 3-2 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate, knocking Liverpool out of the Champions League.



Atletico Madrid have been widely criticised for their approach during the tie, with Liverpool dominating and the Spaniards sitting back.





Reds legend Lawrenson thinks if Liverpool had taken a leaf out of Atletico Madrid's book when 2-0 up at Anfield they would have won the tie.







"I think we were actually too honest in the end", he said on LFC TV post match.



"We should have actually gone into Atletico Madrid mode when we were 2-1 up and we'd have cruised through it.





"It's just one of those difficult things because it's very hard to stop the whole team going forward.



"It takes three or four saying 'hold on a minute, we're going to go through here, let's just take our time'.



"But you get caught up in the whole emotion and how the game is as well", Lawrenson added.



Despite Liverpool having been dumped out of the Champions League, they could still potentially be holders going into next season, as UEFA has suspended this season's competition due to the Coronavirus and it is unclear if it will resume.

