Absolutely – Rangers New Boy On Gers Living Up To His Expectations

Rangers striker Florian Kamberi insists that the Gers as a club have fully lived up to his expectations and seeing the workings of the Glasgow giants close-up as reinforced their size to him.



Kamberi completed a dream switch to Rangers before the transfer window slammed shut in January, moving to the Gers on a loan deal from fellow Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.













He has already made a positive impression at Ibrox, putting in hard working shifts for the shirt and leading for some fans to consider the case for signing him on a permanent basis in the summer.



Kamberi has not hid his delight at becoming a Rangers player and insists the club have fully lived up to his expectations.





The Swiss also revealed that being inside the club just reinforced how big it is to him.







"Absolutely. I always knew what a club Rangers is", Kamberi told Rangers TV, when asked if the Gers have lived up to his expectations.



"As soon as you are inside the club and you see the environment and everything, the people who work here, the coaching staff, the players, when you are with them every day then you really realise how big everything is.





"When you go and play at Ibrox, in front of 50,000, that's what every player wants."



Kamberi was introduced off the bench by Steven Gerrard on Thursday night in Rangers' home loss against Bayer Leverkusen and helped the Gers pull one goal back against the German outfit.

