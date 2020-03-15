Bayer Leverkusen Player Told Me This About Ibrox Atmosphere, Rangers Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Borna Barisic has revealed that a Bayer Leverkusen player commented to him on the atmosphere at Ibrox on Thursday night.



Before UEFA suspended the Champions League and the Europa League, Rangers played host to Leverkusen at Ibrox in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.













Gers fans packed into Ibrox for the clash, which Leverkusen ran out 3-1 winners in, and created a fierce impression which led one of the German side's players to raise it with Barisic.



"One of the Leverkusen players even said to me during the game that we have a very good atmosphere here", Barisic was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





"He said I probably enjoyed it and I replied that I did", he added.







Barisic completed the full 90 minutes at Ibrox against the Bundesliga outfit, but it is far from clear whether the tie will ever be completed.



UEFA has postponed the second leg and will hold a video conferences with all 55 member associations on Tuesday to discuss the way forward due to the Coronavirus outbreak.





Scottish football has also been suspended, with Rangers having been due to lock horns with fierce rivals Celtic this weekend.

