15/03/2020 - 20:25 GMT

Former Club Brugge Assistant Dubs Capture of Simon Mignolet From Liverpool “Phenomenal”

 




Former Club Brugge assistant coach Rudi Cossey has revealed the club wanted to sign Simon Mignolet from Liverpool earlier than they eventually did and has dubbed the transfer "phenomenal". 

Club Brugge snapped Mignolet up from Liverpool last summer, beating off competition from clubs including Benfica to take him back to Belgium.  


 



Eyebrows were raised in some quarters at Mignolet returning to Belgium in the summer but Cossey, who was assistant at Club Brugge, revealed that he had been on the side's radar before then.

However, at the time Mignolet was financially out of reach and Cossey still cannot believe the transfer happened last summer.
 


He told Sport/Voetbal Magazine: "With Mignolet, they now have a top goalkeeper. A phenomenal transfer.



"We once mentioned his name at a meeting, but he was not yet feasible at the time", Cossey added.

Mignolet takes home €3m per year at Club Brugge and is now firmly established as their number 1.
 


The shot-stopper was part of the Liverpool squad that won the Champions League last season, but opted to leave Anfield last summer due to the presence of Alisson, Jurgen Klopp's number 1, meaning staying would have meant further benchwarming.
 