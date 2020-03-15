It Was Just Brilliant – Rangers Teen Talent On First Team Taster

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers teenage talent Nathan Patterson has admitted he loved going away with the senior Gers squad to Dubai in January.



Steven Gerrard took his first team group to the United Arab Emirates for a warm-weather training camp ahead of the second half of the Scottish season.













He took a number of young players to Dubai with the senior group and defender Patterson got the call.



Patterson admits that it was "brilliant" being amongst the first team squad in the Middle East and is sure that he learned from the experience.





The teenager told Rangers TV: "It was just brilliant [being in Dubai]. Being with the first team day in and day out you just learn from it.







"Obviously you're getting used to the environment, getting used to playing in different places and it was just great."



Patterson impressed Gerrard during the camp at Dubai and as a result was handed his Gers bow against Stranraer in the Scottish Cup in January.





He clocked the full 90 minutes as Rangers eased to a 2-0 win and progressed to the next round.



Under contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2022, Patterson will now be looking to kick on with his development and convince Gerrard to hand him further opportunities with the first team.

