Photo: Tottenham Hotspur Star Working On Fitness During Break

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gedson Fernandes has taken to social media to show he is keeping fit over the enforced Premier League break.



The Coronavirus outbreak has led to all professional English football being suspended until 3rd April, though the jury is out on whether games will even be able to be resumed that soon.













A number of clubs have been conducting deep cleans of their training facilities, while several have players and staff self-isolating.



Premier League clubs are facing the challenging task of keeping their players fit and personal plans have been drawn up for stars to keep on top of their core fitness.





Tottenham midfielder Gedson has taken to the treadmill to keep fit.







The Portuguese took to Instagram to provide an image of him on the treadmill, as he bids to make sure he follows the plans laid out for him by Spurs' fitness staff.



Gedson only joined Spurs in the January transfer window, linking up with the club on an initial loan deal from Lisbon giants Benfica.





The 21-year-old has so far clocked up four appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham, spanning just 40 minutes.



As it stands Tottenham are due to next be in action away at Sheffield United on 4th April.

