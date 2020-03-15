Photos: Leeds Outcast Wishes Man Utd Star Happy Birthday, Posts Clip With Friend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United outcast Ouasim Bouy has taken to social media to send his birthday wishes to Manchester United star Paul Pogba and post a clip of himself with the Frenchman.



Manchester United midfielder Pogba turned 27 years old on Sunday 15th March and Bouy was keen to wish his friend well.













Bouy was on the books at Juventus as the same time as Pogba and the two are friends.



He posted a clip of himself in a car with Pogba and wrote: "Happy Birthday To My Brother."





The Leeds star also added the hashtag #POGPARTY.







Bouy has yet to make an appearance at Leeds and is firmly out of favour at Elland Road, with the Dutchman out of the picture and not even training with the first team.



The 26-year-old is also not being considered for Under-23s duty.





Bouy still has another 18 months left on his contract and would be likely to receive a bonus if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, despite the fact he would have played no part in it.



It remains to be seen if he moves on this summer, while Pogba's future at Manchester United is also under the scanner.

