That’s Plan – Everton Legend On Carlo Ancelotti Transfers Factor

Follow @insidefutbol





Leon Osman believes Everton will be banking on the Carlo Ancelotti factor attracting players to the club in the summer transfer window.



Ancelotti, a managerial legend, took over at Goodison Park in December and has already made a positive impact, with the talk going from a relegation battle to a push for a Europa League spot.













The Italian is expected to be significantly backed in the summer transfer window as he looks to shape the squad in his image and Everton legend Osman is sure players will have already been identified by the Toffees boss.



Osman also feels that Everton will be looking for the fact that Ancelotti is in charge to convince a higher calibre of player to make the move to Goodison Park, with a potential Europa League place an added pull if it can be secured.





"That's the plan bringing him in [that Ancelotti has big pull in the transfer market]", Osman said on LFC TV.







"I think when he joined the club he will have looked at the current players; some he will have liked the look of, some he will have not, some he will have thought he'll give them an opportunity.



"He will already have players in mind that he wants to bring in. I'm sure that he will have had conversations about bringing in players that are his own.





"Come the end of the season his name will do it [attract players].



"If we can finish in a European position that would be an even bigger draw."



Ancelotti has already been linked with a host of players ahead of the summer window, including Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

