Very Proud, Very Proud Moment – 25-Year-Old Rangers Star On First Gers Goal

Florian Kamberi has admitted it was a hugely proud moment for him to score his first goal for Rangers, when he struck at St Johnstone.



Looking to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season, Rangers landed Kamberi on loan from Hibernian before the January transfer window closed.













He scored his first Rangers goal away at St Johnstone in a 2-2 draw, coming on off the bench to draw the Gers level in the 50th minute, something which was then followed by a strike from Joe Aribo.



Rangers were pegged back with ten minutes left though as the Scottish Premiership match ended in a 2-2 draw.





Kamberi admits the result was not what Rangers wanted, but insists that hitting the back of the net for the Gers was a moment of real pride.







"I was very proud, it was a very proud moment, a privilege to score for this club", the Swiss told Rangers TV.



"I couldn't be as happy as I wanted because the result was not right.





"But at the same time I was really proud that I could help the team to get at least one point, to score my first goal for Rangers as well."



The 25-year-old had spells at Swiss giants Grasshopper and German outfit Karlsruher before heading to ply his trade in Scotland at Hibernian.

