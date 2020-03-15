Whatever He Decides – Graham Potter Backs Marcelo Bielsa’s Treatment of Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has backed Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa to make the right calls for loan star Ben White.



The centre-back is on loan from Brighton at Leeds for the season and has been handed regular game time by Bielsa throughout the campaign.













White has mostly been used as Liam Cooper's partner in central defence at Elland Road, but Bielsa has also slotted him into a defensive midfield role when Kalvin Phillips has been absent.



Potter insists he has no concerns over what Bielsa chooses to do with White as he feels his player is in good hands with the Argentine tactician.





"It’s not surprised me [that he has played in midfield] because he’s got those type of qualities", Potter told his club's official site.







"He’s mobile and good on the ball and is in the hands of a very good coach in Marcelo Bielsa.



"Whatever he decides for Ben is fine by me."





Leeds have been linked with wanting to keep hold of White after the end of his loan, but Potter indicated that he wants to work with the player, having admired him for some time.



"I’ve been aware of his progress since he was [on loan] at Newport County and I wanted to sign him when I was in charge at Swansea City.



"I’m delighted with the experience he’s had so far this season with Leeds and we’re looking forward to working with him in the future."



White has also been linked with Premier League leaders and reigning world champions Liverpool.

