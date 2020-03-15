You’re Expected To – Rangers Talent Feels First Team Demands Beneficial

Follow @insidefutbol





Nathan Patterson has revealed the Rangers first team squad have welcomed him into the fold with open arms and feels that the experience and demands required at senior level are great for a young talent to have to deal with.



Young defender Patterson has been tipped for big things and Rangers boss Gerrard has been making sure he spends time training with the first team group.













Patterson was taken by Gerrard to Rangers' winter training camp in Dubai and made his Gers bow in the Scottish Cup against Stranraer in January.



The defender is happy with the way that the senior Rangers stars have made him feel at home in the first team environment and is of the view the added pressure and increased expectations can only be a good thing for all the youngsters brought into the senior group.





"I've been around there [the first team] quite a lot and they are all getting to know me and it's easier for them to speak to me", Patterson said on Rangers TV.







"I think quite a lot of them are good with me now.



"You're expected to fit in well, you're expected to fit in with their standards and I think that's great for us [youngsters] because you've got pressure on your shoulders.





"If you can handle the pressure then you'll be able to handle it in the stadium."



The Coronavirus outbreak means Scottish football has been put on hold for now, but Patterson will be bidding to turn out for the Gers in the Scottish Premiership when the season does resume.

