AC Milan Keeping Tabs On 21-Year-Old Celtic Star

AC Milan are also amongst the clubs who are interested in Tottenham Hotspur linked Kristoffer Ajer in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The 21-year-old defender’s future at Celtic has come in sharp focus due to his agent's recent comments over a departure, and he has been linked with a move away from Parkhead.













His agent has claimed that he will not sign a new contract with Celtic and the Bhoys face a big decision over whether to keep him and then risk losing him when his deal expires.



Neil Lennon has refused to give credence to Ajer’s agent, but his future is now the focus with several clubs interested in him.





Tottenham are one of the many Premier League clubs who have been claimed to be monitoring him, but it has emerged he has interest from Italy too, where AC Milan are keen.







Ajer’s performances have piqued the interest of several clubs and Celtic might have a fight on their hands if they want to keep him.



There are suggestions that the Scottish champions could have to choose between selling Ajer or Odsonne Edouard in the summer, as they look to look after their financial interests.





Ajer has established himself as a key man at Celtic and is just one appearance shy of the 50-appearance mark for the season.

