Barcelona Well Placed For Target But Chelsea and Manchester City Have Spoken To Entourage

Barcelona are a tempting proposition for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez in the upcoming summer transfer window, but Chelsea and Manchester City are rated as serious competitors for his signature, according to Catalan daily Sport.



Martinez has caught the eye with his performances under Antonio Conte at Inter this season and the Italian giants are facing a battle to keep hold of him.













Barcelona, having deemed signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain to be complicated, are now looking towards Martinez to boost their striking options heading into next season.



Real Madrid have held an interest in Martinez, but it is claimed that the striker has decided if he does move to Spain then it will be to Barcelona.





The main threat to the Catalan giants is suggested to come from Premier League pair Chelsea and Manchester City.







Both English sides are keen on Martinez and his entourage have listened to proposals from each side, after rejecting an approach from Manchester United.



It is claimed that one of the two sides have presented an astonishing offer to Martinez's entourage.





However, the Premier League is not a priority for the Argentine at present, something which is a boost for Barcelona.



Martinez has a release clause set at €111m, but Barcelona will try to bring the sum down by including a player in any deal.

