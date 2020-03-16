Everton Star Leaning Towards Signing New Contract At Goodison Park

Follow @insidefutbol





Leighton Baines is leaning towards signing a one-year extension with Everton despite interest from other Premier League clubs and the MLS, something which will delight boss Carlo Ancelotti.



The 35-year-old is out of contract in the summer and there has been speculation over his future at Goodison Park.













Everton manager Ancelotti wants the experienced defender to stay at the club and is keen for a new deal to be signed.



The Italian values Baines’ contribution on the pitch and his leadership inside the dressing room, and wants to keep hold of the veteran full-back.





A move to the MLS has been mooted, but according to The Athletic, Baines is likely to sign a new one-year deal with Everton to continue at Goodison Park.







The 35-year-old is considering the other options, but he is leaning towards signing an extension with Everton.



He could consider a move to the MLS, but that is unlikely to happen this season and is more likely in the next few years.





Baines is rated as very unlikely to consider a move to another Premier League club.

