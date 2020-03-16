Finishing League Right Thing To Do – Leeds United Chief Executive

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear believes the league season must be played to a finish and feels opinion in the game is moving firmly in that direction.



Professional football in England has been frozen due to the Coronavirus outbreak and is not due to resume until 3rd April; much of Europe have also suspended their respective competitions, while UEFA will hold a video call on Tuesday to discuss the way ahead.













However, there are doubts that the season will be able to resume in April and the likelihood of cancelling the campaign has been floated by some, notably West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady.



Kinnear though believes the league season must be played to a finish when it is safe to do so and feels that the overwhelming view is that doing so would be the right move.





"We’ve heard the groundswell of opinion the right thing to do is to finish the leagues", he said on LUTV.







"At the moment its not a time to talk about football, its a time for cool heads and patience.



"I don’t think anyone needs to jump to any immediate solutions.





"I think the broad princple that you maintain the integrity of the competitions and that when the time comes and it's safe to do so you finish the leagues, I think everyone is beginning to feel that’s the right thing to do. It’s certainly our opinion.



"We think it maintains the integrity of the football pyramid and the competitions.



"It allows some solution to the financial issues that clubs are looking to face. It’s difficult to put a timescale on it, but finishing the leagues across Europe is the right thing to do", the Leeds chief executive added.



Leeds currently top the Championship table and have been closing in on promotion to the Premier League, but now the jury is out on when, and even if, they will be able to confirm their spot in the top flight.

