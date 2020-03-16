Former Rangers Star Shares Call To Void Scottish Premiership Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender Graham Roberts has shared a petition to urge to the Scottish Football Association to void the current campaign and restructure the leagues.



Scottish football has been frozen due to the Coronavirus and it is unclear when matches will be able to resume, with the situation predicted to become worse before it becomes better.













Celtic currently lead the Scottish Premiership table, sitting 13 points ahead of Rangers, and on course to collect their ninth league title in a row.



Rangers boast a game in hand on Celtic and the title race is not yet mathematically over, with the two teams still scheduled to meet each other two more times.





And former Rangers defender Roberts has taken to social media to share a petition calling for the current season to be declared void.







If the Scottish Football Association was to void the current season, Celtic would not be able to collect the title or complete another domestic treble.



Rangers would also be denied the opportunity to close the gap on Celtic and try to apply pressure in the business end of the season.





The petition also calls for the Scottish Football Association to restructure the Scottish game, with an 18-club Premiership and an 18-club Championship.

