Lazio Zero In On Liverpool Defender

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has emerged as one of the top targets for Serie A giants Lazio for the next summer transfer window.



Lovren was wanted by both AC Milan and Roma during last summer's transfer window, but neither side could agree a deal with Liverpool for the centre-back.













The Croatian has been a bit-part player at Liverpool this season and has made just nine appearances in the Premier League, with suggestions that he has been itching to play more football.



The 30-year-old centre-back will enter the final year of his contract at Liverpool this summer and the Reds are prepared to sell him at the end of the season.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Lovren is one of the primary transfer targets for Serie A giants Lazio in the upcoming transfer window.







Liverpool are ready to let him go as he could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of next season.



His €5m per year contract is a stumbling block for Lazio, but the Serie A giants are prepared to spread out his wages over the duration of his contract to make sure Lovren does not take a hit on his salary.





Lazio are looking to convince the defender to consider the move to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer transfer window.

