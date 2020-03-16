XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/03/2020 - 11:37 GMT

Lazio Zero In On Liverpool Defender

 




Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has emerged as one of the top targets for Serie A giants Lazio for the next summer transfer window.

Lovren was wanted by both AC Milan and Roma during last summer's transfer window, but neither side could agree a deal with Liverpool for the centre-back.  


 



The Croatian has been a bit-part player at Liverpool this season and has made just nine appearances in the Premier League, with suggestions that he has been itching to play more football.

The 30-year-old centre-back will enter the final year of his contract at Liverpool this summer and the Reds are prepared to sell him at the end of the season.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Lovren is one of the primary transfer targets for Serie A giants Lazio in the upcoming transfer window.



Liverpool are ready to let him go as he could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of next season.

His €5m per year contract is a stumbling block for Lazio, but the Serie A giants are prepared to spread out his wages over the duration of his contract to make sure Lovren does not take a hit on his salary.
 


Lazio are looking to convince the defender to consider the move to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer transfer window.
 