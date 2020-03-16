Newcastle United Tipped To Use Break To Step Up Transfer Discussions

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are tipped to use the enforced break to increase discussions about their summer transfer window targets.



The Magpies are claimed to have between £60m and £80m to reinforce their squad over the course of the transfer window, however the total will also need to cover any agents fees relating to deals done.













Steve Bruce's side currently have no collective first team training for the next two weeks at least, meaning the club can focus more on off the pitch matters.



According to The Athletic, Bruce, managing director Lee Charnley and head of recruitment Steve Nickson are expected to use the enforced break to hold further discussions about transfers.





Newcastle will be looking to run the rule over potential targets and assess their availability, while they may step up scouting missions on identified players.







Bruce was backed in the transfer market last summer, with the club notably splashing the cash to land Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim.



They were again active in the January transfer window, securing loan deals for Danny Rose, Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.





Newcastle currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League, having picked up 35 points from 29 games so far.

