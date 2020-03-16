Photos: Former Rangers Winger Delights At Beating Gers Star In Racing Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers winger Eros Grezda has taken to social media to delight in beating Gers full-back Borna Barisic at a racing game.



Players across Europe are looking to keep themselves occupied after football over much of the continent was shut down due to the Coronavirus.













Grezda is good friends with Barisic and is keeping in touch with his former team-mate, having left Rangers to return to Croatian club Osijek in the January transfer window.



He has been locking horns with Barisic in a racing game and took to Instagram to rub salt in the defender's wounds after finishing top of the charts, while the Rangers man was down in eighth place.





Grezda delighted at finishing above Barisic in the game and posted the evidence on Instagram.







Croatian league games have been postponed; Grezda's Osijek had been due to lock horns with Slaven Belupo.



Rangers had been due to meet rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby, but football in Scotland was also frozen.





Grezda departed Rangers having made 17 appearances for the club, scoring twice and providing one assist.



Rangers boast a sell-on clause in the event that Osijek offload Grezda in the future.

