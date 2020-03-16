XRegister
16/03/2020 - 10:36 GMT

You’d Take That – Former Premier League Star On Sadio Mane To Real Madrid

 




Former Premier League star Shaka Hislop believes Liverpool should consider selling Sadio Mane if Real Madrid decide to offer big money for him in the summer.

With the football season suspended due to the pandemic of the Coronavirus and with suggestions that there might be no football this term, the focus is already shifting towards the summer window and next season.  


 



And there are claims that Real Madrid are interested in snaring Mane away from the Merseyside giants in the summer.

The Spanish giants are believed to be prepared to offer as much as £140m for the winger in order to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.
 


Hislop believes Liverpool should consider accepting such a big bid and believes despite the big figure, it would also be good business on Real Madrid’s part to spend such a sum on a player of Mane’s quality.



The former goalkeeper said on ESPN FC when asked about Mane’s probable move to Real Madrid: “I think you’d take that.

“And listen, if you pay £140m for Sadio Mane, I think it’s good business. I think he is an incredible footballer and you understand why clubs like Real Madrid are interested.
 


“And you understand why Liverpool continue to get linked with Timo Werner, given all of that.”

Mane has a contract until 2023 with Liverpool and has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.
 