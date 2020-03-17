As Long As We Get What’s Ours – Liverpool Legend On Behind Closed Doors Season Finish

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has insisted that the Reds fans would accept football behind closed doors in order for the club to win the Premier League title.



The Merseyside giants were two wins away from winning their first league title in 30 years before the season was suspended due to the outbreak of the global pandemic of Covid-19.













There are growing fears amongst the Liverpool fans that their club could be denied the league title if the season is declared null and void, as has been floated in some quarters.



There are concerns whether any football could be played as the virus is likely to reach it peaks in June and July in the UK, but Aldridge stressed that the authorities must finish the season, even if it requires football to go behind closed doors.





He stressed that the title belongs to Liverpool this season and it would be unfair to deny them that after what the team have achieved this year.







Aldridge wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo: “If football has to go behind closed doors to finish the campaign then so be it.



“Liverpool fans would not be delighted. But we’ll accept it.





“As long as we get what’s ours because it is ours and no one can take it away from us this season.



“Liverpool have made a mockery of the league. They have been absolutely brilliant.



“They have done things teams have never done before.”



The Premier League will need 14 clubs to vote in favour if the season is to be declared null and void.

