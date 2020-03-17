Borussia Dortmund Poised To Win Race For Everton Linked Thomas Meunier

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton linked full-back Thomas Meunier is on the verge of moving to Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.



Meunier is out of contact in the summer and has rejected the idea of penning a new contract at the Parc des Princes.













No agreement is in place between the two sides and the defender is now likely to leave the French champions on a free transfer at the end of last season.



A move to the Premier League has been mooted, with Everton interested, but Meunier is expected to be on his way to Germany.





According to German daily Bild, an agreement is more or less in place between Meunier and Dortmund for him to move to the Westfalenstadion.







The full-back has agreed to the move, but it is still not clear whether he has signed a pre-contract with the German giants.



Due to the uncertain nature of the current season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, an announcement is not expected to be made soon.





The clubs are not sure whether the season will resume from where they left off or everything will start afresh after the summer.



Joining Dortmund suits Meunier, with his home town close to the German border.

