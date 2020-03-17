Bruno Fernandes Is No Flash In Pan, Here To Stay – Steve Nicol

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top-flight star Steve Nicol does not believe Bruno Fernandes will be a flash in the pan for Manchester United and is backing him to have a long term impact.



Fernandes has made a major impact on the performances and results of Manchester United since joining the club towards the end of the January transfer window.













A Premier League Player of the Month accolade for February duly recognised his contribution, but there are also fears that he might struggle to sustain his form over a long period of time.



Nicol admits that there is always the fear of overestimating a player based on a small sample size, while the reluctance of top clubs to sign him before he joined Manchester United also sowed seeds of doubt about his true quality.





But the former Liverpool star feels Fernandes’ struggles initially in his career have likely strengthened the player’s resolve and he does not believe the midfielder’s performances will drastically drop.







Nicol said on ESPN FC when asked if Fernandes is being overestimated: “There is always that temptation particularly when it is so obvious, the difference he has made and so obvious that he joined a team that needed something.



“So far he has been the inspiration.





“For the last couple of years he has always been mentioned by the top sides, but it seemed that nobody ever went that extra mile and signed him.



“I didn’t know about his previous stints, to be honest, and I would have to think that is what put clubs off.



“But Manchester United are actually going to benefit because clearly the guy has figured it out.



“And when you have been through a tough situation and you need turn all that around, you start doing the things that he is doing in the Premier League then that says to me I don’t believe is going to be a flash in the pan.



“I think he is here to stay.”



Fernandes has scored three goals and provided four assists in nine appearances for Manchester United.

