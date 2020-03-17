XRegister
26 October 2019

17/03/2020 - 16:37 GMT

Chelsea Focus On Ligue 1 Star As Priority

 




Chelsea have decided to focus on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as their attacking target for the summer transfer window.

With Tammy Abraham struggling to emulate his early-season form, Chelsea are expected to focus on bringing in a striker in the summer.  


 



Michy Batshuayi has failed to fire and Olivier Giroud is set to leave after his contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been on their radar, but Liverpool are favourites to win the chase for his signature and Chelsea are now prepared to focus on other targets,
 


According to The Athletic, the west London club have concentrated their efforts on Lyon striker Dembele as one of their top targets.



Dembele has been in pristine form for Lyon and has been linked with a return to the British Isles in the summer.

Chelsea have long been keeping tabs on the striker and are now prepared to concentrate their efforts to take him to Stamford Bridge.
 


The Frenchman has also been on the radar of other Premier League clubs, with Manchester United also believed to be interested in him.

The 23-year-old, who has a contract until 2023 with Lyon, has netted 22 goals in all competitions this season.
 