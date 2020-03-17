He’s On Bruno Fernandes’ Wavelength – Former Top Flight Star On Man Utd Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Don Hutchison believes Bruno Fernandes’ impact on Manchester United has also elevated Anthony Martial's game.



Fernandes has had an instant impact since joinig Manchester United in the winter transfer window and has emerged as the creative hub of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.













His performances won him the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for the month of February and outlined the contribution he has made in turning the season around for Manchester United.



Hutchison believes the Portugal midfielder has raised the bar for his team-mates inside the dressing room and his impact is particularly noticeable in the good form of Martial.





The Frenchman has scored three goals in his last four league appearances, including from a cute free-kick routine with Fernandes in the Manchester derby earlier this month.







Asked if Fernandes has turned Manchester United’s season around, Hutchison said on ESPN FC: “I think that’s fair to say.



“He has been absolutely sensational since he has come through the door and I think he has raised the bar inside the dressing room, everyone looks as though they are on his wavelength.





“The one person I am watching that has got on the same wavelength as Bruno Fernandes is Anthony Martial.



“He has all of a sudden started to come alive, you saw that free kick on the day, which was rehearsed from the training ground.



“They were certainly looking like a real good partnership.”



Hutchison also feels Fernandes has arrived at Manchester United at the right age and has the personality to become a long term success at Old Trafford.



“He is 25, he is at the right age, he wears the shirt well, he has got a persona, he has got character, he has that little bit of arrogance, which we saw in the spat that he had with Pep Guardiola.



“So, I think Manchester United fans are going to love him for many years to come, I think he is a top player.”

