Inter Boosted In Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Interest

Inter have received a boost as Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not Barcelona’s first choice attacking target for the summer transfer window.



Aubameyang will enter the final year of his contract at Arsenal this summer and Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he wants him at the club next season.













The Gabon international and Arsenal have been in talks over a new deal, but they are still far away from reaching an agreement over fresh terms, and he is firmly on Inter's radar as a potential signing.



Arsenal are facing the real threat of losing Aubameyang without Champions League football next season and, in addition to Inter, Barcelona have been linked with him.





But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the 30-year-old striker is not the top target for the Catalan giants in the summer window.







Barcelona have identified Inter’s Lautaro Martinez as their top target and are preparing the groundwork to take him to the Nou Camp.



They are only expected to turn towards Aubameyang if they fail to sign the Argentine, who has a €111m buy-out clause in his contract with Inter.





Inter are interested in the Gabon hitman and are likely to try and sign him if they lose Martinez in the summer.



But they could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who are likely to be in the market for a striker.



Nevertheless, not having to go up against Barcelona for Aubameyang would be a boost for Inter.

