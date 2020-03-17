Inter Keen On Landing Manchester United Linked Federico Chiesa

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Inter are working towards securing the signature of Manchester United linked winger Federico Chiesa in the summer.



Chiesa has been regularly linked with a move away from Fiorentina in recent seasons, but La Viola have managed to keep hold of their prized asset.













Ahead of the summer transfer window, there is fresh speculation over his future and Fiorentina have moved quickly to hold talks with the player over a new contract.



Fiorentina want to hold onto the wide-man for at least one more season and are prepared to offer improved terms to keep him at the club.





But according to Italian daily La Nazione, Inter are interested in Chiesa and are preparing to snare him away from Fiorentina in the summer.







The Nerazzurri are aware that Fiorentina want to keep him, but are working hard to make sure Chiesa is at the San Siro next season.



Juventus have also been keeping tabs on him, but have a longer-term view for the player as they feel Fiorentina will succeed in convincing the player to sign on a new contract.





Chiesa has also been linked with a move to England with Manchester United believed to be monitoring him and it is claimed the winger's desire will be key to what his future holds.

