No Talks Between Chelsea and Blues Star Over New Contract For Some Time

Chelsea and Tammy Abraham have not been in talks over a new contract for a while, but the club remain keen to tie him down on a new deal, according to The Athletic.



With Chelsea not signing anyone last summer, Abraham started as the number one striker at the club this season and he scored a flurry of goals initially.













The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals this season, but he scored just once in the Premier League in 2020 before the season went into suspension due to the Coronavirus epidemic.



Abraham has two years left on his contract with Chelsea and the Blues have been keen to offer him a fresh deal on improved terms.





But the striker’s representatives and Chelsea have had no new round talks over a new contract in recent times.







Chelsea remain keen to offer him a new deal but for the moment, the negotiations have not progressed.



The striker wants parity with Callum Hudson-Odoi, who signed a new contract last year on a basic wage of £120,000 a week, but which can reach as much as £180,000 with add-ons.





The young striker is also keen to see whether Chelsea sign an established striker in the summer as it could affect his place in the starting eleven.



Abraham wants to remain first choice at Chelsea and has been weighing up his options on his future at the club.

